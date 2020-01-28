Rochester man to stand trial for $50,000 in heroin

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man police say is connected to $50,000 worth of heroin is pleading not guilty.

Trahern Deshawn Pollard, 31 of Rochester, is charged with two counts of 1st degree controlled substance crime. He was arrested on June 28, 2019, after Rochester officers searched an apartment in the 500 block of 28th Street SE and said they found a bag with 50 grams of heroin.

No trial date for Pollard has been set.