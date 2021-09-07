Rochester man to remain in prison for killing an unborn child

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Court of Appeals has rejected the arguments of a Rochester man convicted of killing an unborn child.

Chaz Elijah Moore, 24, was found guilty of first-degree manslaughter and first-degree assault and sentenced to seven years and 10 months, with credit for 674 days already served.

Rochester Police said Moore entered a woman’s home on September 21, 2017, and attacked her while she was 26 weeks pregnant. The child was born prematurely and died on September 24, 2017, with the medical examiner ruling the premature birth was caused by Moore’s attack.

Moore appealed his conviction, claiming Minnesota’s manslaughter law does not apply to unborn children, that it was not proven he was the cause of the child’s death, and that his rights were violated during jury selection.

The Court of Appeals has denied all of Moore’s claims, ruling state law is clear that a charge of manslaughter may apply to someone other than the person being directly attacked, such as an unborn child.