Rochester man tazed, arrested after fleeing deputies in Olmsted County

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – A man wanted in connection to a domestic incident broke free from authorities and was eventually tazed and taken into custody.

Authorities were called at 1:35 a.m. Sunday to the 3800 block of Highway 14 E. in Marion Township.

The reporting party said it looked like a male, later identified as 30-year-old Jordan Davidson, of Rochester, punched a 24-year-old female.

When deputies arrived they found both people and separated them.

When told he was being detained, Davidson broke free and took off running on Highway 14.

Deputies found him in a grassy area and he continued to refuse orders and took off running again toward the apartment.

A deputy tazed him and got him in custody.

He’s facing charges of domestic assault, obstructing the legal process and fleeing on foot.