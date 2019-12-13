Clear
Rochester man takes robbery plea deal

More serious felonies dismissed.

Posted: Dec 13, 2019 3:43 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Olmsted County man agrees to a plea deal over robbing three people.

Timothy Charles Ryan, 36 of Rochester, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of simple robbery while two counts of aggravated robbery were dismissed. Ryan was arrested on an incident on October 9. Authorities say Ryan approached three men who were skateboarding in the 1000 block of Elton Hills Drive NW and pulled out an item that looked like a gun.

Ryan’s sentencing is scheduled for February 3, 2020.

