Rochester man takes plea deal over crashing into parked cars

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of crashing into parked cars has taken a plea deal on lesser charges.

Devin Scott Garrison, 28 of Rochester, was arrested in June 2020 and charged with one felony count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and misdemeanor charges of DWI and reckless driving. The Rochester Police Department says Garrison refused to pull over for an officer, then drove away into Silver Lake Park.

Police say Garrison hit one parked car and then smashed into another parked car twice before being apprehended.

Garrison has pleaded guilty to DWI and reckless driving, with the felony charge being dismissed. He was sentenced to one year of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $400 fine or do 40 hours of community work service.