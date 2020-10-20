Rochester man takes plea deal on three attempted murder charges

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of three attempted murders has struck a plea deal with prosecutors.

Iman Abucar-Hagi Iman, 27 of Rochester, entered guilty pleas Tuesday to 1st degree assault, threats of violence, and illegal possession of a firearm. Iman was originally charged with 12 felonies, including three counts of 1st degree attempted murder for incidents in April and August of 2019.



Law enforcement says Iman fired seven or eight shots in the 3100 block of Oxford Lane NW on April 24, 2019. A 22-year-old man and an 18-year-old male were both hit by the gunfire.

Iman and Abdirahman Abdukadir Abdullahi, 28 of Rochester, were also arrested for shooting a man multiple times on August 7, 2019, at Meadow Park Apartments. Authorities say the male victim was shot in the upper chest, back of the head, below the knee, and was left paralyzed.

Iman is now set to be sentenced on December 7.

Abdullahi has pleaded not guilty to 1st and 2nd degree attempted murder and 1st and 2nd degree assault. No trial has been scheduled in his case. He is being held in the Steele County Jail on $1 million bond.