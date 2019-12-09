Rochester man takes plea deal for assaulting police

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man with a long history of domestic violence reaches a plea deal over an incident where two police officers were hurt.

Phillip Grant Berg, 33 of Rochester, pleaded guilty Monday to 1st degree burglary. He was arrested on August 9 after Rochester police were called to the 1100 block of 5th Avenue NW. Police say Berg kicked in the front door and confronted an ex-girlfriend who had a no-contact order against him.

Two other people in the home held Berg there until police arrived and authorities say two officers were injured when Berg resisted arrest. One of the officers had to be treated at a hospital.

A sentencing hearing is set for December 30. Charges of stalking, domestic assault, no-contact order violation, 4th degree assault, 4th degree assault, and obstructing the legal process will likely be dismissed at that time as part of the plea deal.

Authorities say Berg has 12 domestic violence offense over the past 10 years.