Rochester man takes plea deal after being repeatedly tased

Law enforcement says four pounds of marijuana was found.

Posted: Nov 22, 2019 3:28 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man who managed to run away from police after being tased twice is pleading guilty.

Grant Leighton Johnson, 30 of Rochester, entered a guilty plea Friday to 5th degree sale of marijuana. Charges of 5th degree controlled substance crime, obstructing the legal process, fleeing a peace officer, and speeding were dismissed.

Johnson was pulled over on July 19 after allegedly being clocked at 82 miles per hour. A deputy says there was a marijuana smell coming from the car. Johnson was shot twice with a taser after refusing to comply with deputies’ orders and then pulled out the probes and tried to flee on foot. He was tackled, shocked a third time, and arrested.

Authorities say four pounds of marijuana were found in this incident.

Johnson’s sentencing is scheduled for January 8, 2020.

