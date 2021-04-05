Rochester man take plea deal over threat to shoot someone

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of threatening to shoot someone has taken a plea deal.

Stephen Phury, 34 of Rochester, was charged with felony threats of violence after an incident on November 29, 2019, in the 1700 block of 18th Avenue NW in Rochester.

Police say Phury got out of a pickup truck and intervened in an argument between a man and a woman. Phury allegedly had a handgun and threatened to shoot.

He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor reckless use of a dangerous weapon. Phury has been sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation and ordered to pay a $300 fine.