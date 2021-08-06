Rochester man suffers serious head injuries in Thursday night collision

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A stolen vehicle was involved in a Thursday night collision that seriously injured one driver.

The Rochester Police Department says it happened just after 11:30 pm on Highway 63 near the Highway 52 overpass. Officers say a black Ford Explorer crashed into a Hyundai Elantra. Police say they arrived at the scene to find the Explorer empty and the driver of the Elantra, a 65-year-old man from Rochester, suffered from serious head injuries. He was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment.

Investigators say the Explorer had been stolen and it appears whoever was driving left the area before police arrived. A witness told officers he was driving north on Highway 63 and as he was going under the 40th Street bridge, the stolen Explorer passed him and well over 100 miles per hour before slamming into the rear of the Elantra. Police say the Explorer then flipped onto its side and went off the road.