Rochester man speaks on TED in hopes of ending racism, Islamophobia and discrimination

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you're familiar with TED Talks, then you know they're usually in the form of short, powerful speeches. A Rochester man got the chance to speak at one and it aired on Friday.

Wale Elegbede was first asked about a year ago to participate and he orginially wanted to talk about leadership, but he changed it to something he said is dear to his heart. It's a topic that was important to discuss then and it's even more timely now. Elegbede is well-known in the community. just to name a couple of his involvements, he works at Mayo Clinic and he's the Vice President of the Rochester NAACP. But more importantly, he's passionate about trying to solve discrimination, Islamophobia and racism. That's what his TED Talk is about.

Elegbede is an American immigrant from Nigeria and has experienced discrimination many times in his life. He said the only way to make a change is to understand what others are going through. What motivates him is making sure the community is strong and everyone is working together. "This is everyone's business and I say let's go from not my business to everyone's business," explained Elegbede. "And when I say not my business, I mean a lot of people say 'I feel really bad.' It's not about how you feel, it's not about if you feel sad or not. It's really making sure that everybody is really in. If we can do the everybody's business, that changes our mindset. So it's going to be an emotional talk."

Elegbede said hate crime is real and it's up to the community to make changes. He explained we have it within our power to eliminate racism, discrimination and Islamophobia, but do we have the desire? Now is the time to make those changes and you can start by getting out of your comfort zone. "How many people do we know within our circles that are people of color? How many people do we know that worship differently than we do or have a different belief system? So that's really getting out of our comfort zone," said Elegbede. "If we started talking to folks, then we'd actually see the commonality we have. When we don't start a talk, that's a recipe for failure, whether it's in a project or work when you're not talking to your co-workers, nothing good is going to come out of that."

The TED Talk aired Friday morning and you can view it here.