Rochester man sentenced to prison over stolen camper

AUSTIN, Minn. – A camper stolen in Wisconsin is sending a Rochester man to prison.

Garrick Robert Sneed, 46, was sentenced Friday to one year and 11 months behind bars, with credit for 318 days already served, after pleading guilty in Mower County District Court to one felony count of receiving stolen property. He must also pay $987.21 in restitution.

Sneed was arrested in October 2018 after the Mower County Sheriff’s Office said Sneed dropped off a camper at a location in Dexter. The camper had been reported stolen in La Crosse County, WI, where witnesses said it had been taken by someone driving a two-tone Ford F150 pickup truck. Sneed was seen driving the same kind of truck when he dropped off the camper.