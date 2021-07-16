Rochester man sentenced to prison for raping a homeless woman

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rape has landed a Rochester man a sentence of over two decades behind bars.

Scott Wade Ramey, 57, was convicted of first- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct after a two-day trial in March. A woman told Rochester police she had been repeatedly raped by Ramey when she was homeless and living in Cooke Park in mid-November 2020. The woman said she was finally able to get away from Ramey in December 2020.

Investigators say they found evidence to confirm the woman's report when they searched a shed connected to Ramey.

He was sentenced Friday to 23 years and four months in state prison, with credit for 191 days already served. After getting out of prison, Ramey will be on 10 years of conditional release.