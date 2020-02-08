Rochester man sentenced to prison for drugs hidden in his underwear

ROCHESTER, Minn. – He was caught with heroin in his underwear and now he’s going to prison.

Robert Edward Collins III, 27 of Rochester, has been sentenced to four years and two months behind bars, with credit for 79 days already served.

He pleaded guilty to 3rd degree possession of drugs after being arrested in September 2018. Law enforcement said Collins had been under investigation for a few months before finally being taken into custody in the parking lot of a Rochester grocery story. 11 grams of heroin were found packaged in Collins’ underwear.