Rochester man sentenced to nearly 30 years for child porn

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The first sentence is handed down to Rochester couple who pleaded guilty to child porn charges.

Adam Lee Reitz, 30, was ordered Wednesday to spend 27 years in federal prison. He pleaded guilty in October 2019 to production of child pornography. Shahla Marie Thompson, 28, pleaded guilty in July 2020 to receipt of child porn. A federal sentencing date for her has not been set.

Reitz and Thompson were both arrested in Olmsted County in July 2018 and accused of abusing a child under the age of 10, resulting in the victim taking methamphetamine. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Minnesota says law enforcement searched their electronic accounts and found multiple images depicting a minor victim engaged in sexually explicit conduct with an adult male. Based on distinctive tattoos, law enforcement identified Reitz as the adult male in the video.

“The sexual abuse of children is among the most abhorrent criminal acts,” says U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald. “When it comes to protecting society’s most vulnerable, we will not relent. As demonstrated in today’s sentence, justice will be served.”

After completing his prison sentence, Reitz will spend another 25 years on supervised release.

“Those who sexually exploit children do serious lasting harm, and the manufacture and trade of child pornography cruelly perpetuates this damage,” says Michael Paul, acting special agent in charge of the FBI’s Minneapolis field office. “The FBI and its partners are committed to finding such predators, locking them up, and ensuring those they've victimized are safe and well-supported.”