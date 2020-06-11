Rochester man sentenced to jail for fiery crash in February 2019

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The man responsible for a fiery crash has changed his plea and been sentenced to six days in jail.

Justin John Lysne, also known as Justin Deane Kelley, entered guilty pleas Thursday to two gross misdemeanor counts of criminal vehicular operation. As part of a plea deal, two felony counts of the same charge were dismissed.

Law enforcement says Lynse, 33 of Rochester, crashed a minivan into the Saigon Far East Store on 18th Avenue NW on February 16, 2019. The crash started a fire which was fed by the building’s gas supply and Lysne had to be rescued from the minivan, which was covered in flames, by a Rochester police officer and an Olmsted County sheriff’s deputy.

Court documents state Lysne had a blood alcohol level of .241 at the time of the crash, about three times the legal limit, and a passenger in the minivan told investigators Lysne had been driving at 80 miles per hour before smashing into the store. One passenger in the minivan suffered broken ribs while another suffered broken bones and abrasions on the face and lower legs.

The Saigon Far East Store sustained about $200,000 in damage from the crash and fire.

Lysne was ordered Thursday to spend six days in jail and six years on supervised probation. He must also either pay a $1,000 fine or perform 100 hours of community work service.