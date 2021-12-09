Rochester man sentenced to decades in prison for triple-murder

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Killing a pregnant woman and her young daughter is sending a Rochester man to prison for what could be the rest of his life.

Renard Lydell Carter, 31, was sentenced Thursday on three counts of second-degree murder. He was given consecutive sentences adding up to 89 years and 10 months, with credit for 450 days already served. The judge ordered that two-thirds of Carter’s sentence be served in prison and one-third on supervised release.

Carter pleaded guilty in July to killing Keona Foote, her unborn child, and her two-year-old daughter Miyona Miller. The bodies were found at Olympik Village Apartments on September 13, 2020.

Carter had tried to withdraw his guilty pleas but that request was denied.