Rochester man sentenced over two pounds of marijuana

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The discovery of nearly two pounds of marijuana results in three years of supervised probation.

Elliott Mohammad Norwood, 22 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to 5th degree drug possession and was sentenced Monday in Olmsted County District Court. Charges of 5th degree sale of marijuana, two additional counts of 5th degree drug possession, and fleeing a peace officer were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

Norwood was arrested on January 2 after Rochester police were called to the 100 block of 3rd Avenue SW for a possible domestic assault. Officers say there was a smell of marijuana coming from Norwood’s vehicle and they found nearly two pounds of marijuana, $3,000 in cash, oxycodone pills, and a digital scale inside.