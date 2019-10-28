Rochester man sentenced in two stolen vehicle cases

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Guilty pleas in two stolen vehicle cases result in probation for a Rochester man.
Bradley James Kazos, 48, was arrested in January 2018 after a chase involving a stolen snowmobile. He was later charged in connection to a cargo trailer containing two motorcycles that was stolen in November 2017.
Kazos pleaded guilty to fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property. He was sentenced Monday to three years of supervised probation and must either pay a $500 fine or perform 50 hours of community work service.
