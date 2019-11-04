Clear
BREAKING NEWS Crews respond to massive fire at salvage yard near Clear Lake Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Rochester man sentenced in connection with two burglaries

Ngor Mabor
Ngor Mabor

Gets probation and thousands in fines and restitution.

Posted: Nov 4, 2019 4:26 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Guilty pleas to separate burglaries will cost a Rochester man several thousand dollars.

Ngor Marial Mabor, 20, pleaded guilty to 1st degree damage to property for a November 2018 incident where law enforcement says Mabor went to Byron to try and buy some marijuana, but then kicked down a door and tried to steal it. He also pleaded guilty to 1st degree aiding and abetting a burglary for a February 2019 incident where Rochester police say Mabor was involved in another incident over an attempted marijuana buy where people rushed into an apartment with guns and hit a female over the head with a hard object.

On Monday, Mabor was sentenced to a total of 10 years of supervised probation. He must also pay a $1,000 fine and is responsible for paying $4,005.99 in restitution.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 33°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 29°
Snow in the forecast
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Cold pattern brings snow this week

Image

My Money: Helping kids with a financial crisis

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Image

Olmsted County fire destroys barn

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: The latest on the chance for midweek snowfall

Image

Looking at possible snow in the forecast

Image

Preparing for winter driving

Image

Volunteer fire department gifted new equipment

Image

Pete Buttigieg visits North Iowa

Image

City council election in Charles City

Community Events