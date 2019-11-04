Rochester man sentenced in connection with two burglaries

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Guilty pleas to separate burglaries will cost a Rochester man several thousand dollars.
Ngor Marial Mabor, 20, pleaded guilty to 1st degree damage to property for a November 2018 incident where law enforcement says Mabor went to Byron to try and buy some marijuana, but then kicked down a door and tried to steal it. He also pleaded guilty to 1st degree aiding and abetting a burglary for a February 2019 incident where Rochester police say Mabor was involved in another incident over an attempted marijuana buy where people rushed into an apartment with guns and hit a female over the head with a hard object.
On Monday, Mabor was sentenced to a total of 10 years of supervised probation. He must also pay a $1,000 fine and is responsible for paying $4,005.99 in restitution.
