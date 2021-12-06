Rochester man sentenced for two violent incidents

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man arrested for attacking Rochester police, a pizza delivery vehicle, and fighting at a convenience store is sentenced.

Jessy Dian Dominguez, 31 or Rochester, pleaded guilty to threats of violence and third-degree riot. He received five years of supervised probation and was ordered to do 50 hours of community work service.

Dominguez was arrested first on April 12 after police say he tried to hit a pizza delivery vehicle with a wrench, then attempted to crash his bicycle into a Rochester police car and wrestled with an officer.

He was arrested again on June 1 after a disturbance at the Kwik Trip in the 1900 block of S. Broadway Avenue. Police say Dominguez was causing problems inside the store and using racial slurs, upsetting two black males and starting a fight.

A second person arrested in the Kwik Trip confrontation, which police said knocked over display racks and left blood spattered on store items, Stefan Arni Egilsson, 19 of Rochester, was also charged with third-degree riot and has not entered a plea.