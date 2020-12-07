Rochester man sentenced for two separate shootings

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A plea deal over three people shot in Rochester results in over a decade of prison time.

Iman Abucar-Hagi Iman, 27 of Rochester, was originally charged with attempted murder but pleaded guilty to 1st degree assault, threats of violence, and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence.



Abdirahman Abdullahi Abdirahman Abdullahi

Iman was accused of firing multiple shots in the 3100 block of Oxford Lane NW on April 24, 2019. A 22-year-old man and 18-year-old male were struck by the gunfire.

Iman and Abdirahman Abdukadir Abdullahi, 28 of Rochester, were also both charged for shooting a man several times on August 7, 2019, at Meadow Park Apartments. Police say the man was left paralyzed after being shot in the upper chest, back of the head, and below the knee.

Iman was sentenced Monday to 12 years and two months behind bars, with credit for 475 days already served.

Abdullahi has pleaded not guilty to 1st and 2nd degree attempted murder and 1st and 2nd degree assault. No trial date has been set for him.