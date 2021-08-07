Rochester man sentenced for threatening security guard, robbing hotel clerk

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Threatening one man with a knife and robbing another results in time served for a Rochester man.

Abdinajib Mohamed Warsame, 35 of Rochester, was first arrested on September 29, 2020, and accused of pulling out a knife and threatening to kill a security guard at Meadow Park Apartments in Rochester. Police say the guard used pepper spray on Warsame before they arrived.

He was then arrested on March 19, 2021, for stealing a phone from a clerk at the Baymont Hotel in Rochester. Police say Warsame attacked the clerk and took his phone when he was asked to leave the hotel.

After originally being charged with felonies, Warsame has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and theft. He’s been sentenced to 90 days in jail, with credit for 90 days already served, and ordered to pay $100 in fines and $270.21 in restitution.