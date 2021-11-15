Rochester man sentenced for threatening people, punching police

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of threatening people and punching police is headed to prison.

Joshua Tucker Cunningham, 45 of Rochester, was arrested in September 2020 and charged with seven felonies. The Rochester Police Department says Cunningham chased after and threatened two people with a knife at an apartment complex in the northeast part of the city and threatened to kill a third person. Police say when Cunningham was arrested, he punched an officer multiple times on the top of the head.

Cunningham eventually pleaded guilty to two counts of threats of violence and fourth-degree assault of a peace officer. He was sentenced Monday to two years and seven months in prison, with credit for 424 days already served.