Rochester man sentenced for summer road rage

ROCHESTER, Minn. – What began as a summer road rage incident ends without an admission of guilt.

Ryan Scott Prasil, 22 of Rochester, was arrested on July 17, 2018, after law enforcement said Prasil pointed a handgun at a car that pulled up alongside him at the intersection of Civic Center Drive and 16th Avenue SW.

Prasil entered an Alford plea Friday to intentionally pointing a gun and has been sentenced to two years of supervised probation and must either pay a $900 fine or do 90 hours of community work service.

An Alford plea means Prasil does not admit guilt but concedes he could be convicted at trial.