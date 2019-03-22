Rochester man sentenced for summer road rage

ROCHESTER, Minn. – What began as a summer road rage incident ends without an admission of guilt.
Ryan Scott Prasil, 22 of Rochester, was arrested on July 17, 2018, after law enforcement said Prasil pointed a handgun at a car that pulled up alongside him at the intersection of Civic Center Drive and 16th Avenue SW.
Prasil entered an Alford plea Friday to intentionally pointing a gun and has been sentenced to two years of supervised probation and must either pay a $900 fine or do 90 hours of community work service.
An Alford plea means Prasil does not admit guilt but concedes he could be convicted at trial.
