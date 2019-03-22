Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rochester man sentenced for summer road rage

Ryan Prasil Ryan Prasil

Police say he pointed a gun at another car.

Posted: Mar. 22, 2019 11:14 AM
Updated: Mar. 22, 2019 11:21 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – What began as a summer road rage incident ends without an admission of guilt.

Ryan Scott Prasil, 22 of Rochester, was arrested on July 17, 2018, after law enforcement said Prasil pointed a handgun at a car that pulled up alongside him at the intersection of Civic Center Drive and 16th Avenue SW.

Prasil entered an Alford plea Friday to intentionally pointing a gun and has been sentenced to two years of supervised probation and must either pay a $900 fine or do 90 hours of community work service.

An Alford plea means Prasil does not admit guilt but concedes he could be convicted at trial.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 40°
Albert Lea
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 37°
Austin
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
Charles City
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 38°
Rochester
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 39°
Beautiful conditions linger into the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking a Beautiful Next Couple of Days

Image

Tracking a Weekend Warm-Up Plus a Little Rain

Image

Rochester native and longtime Viking Marcus Sherels signs with Saints

Image

Spring Grove knocks off top-seeded Springfield; advances to 1A semifinals

Image

Need for a new playground

Image

Interfaith vigil to remember New Zealand

Image

World down syndrome day

Image

On the hunt for poachers

Image

Week of Champions

Image

Community of Wellness Symposium

Community Events