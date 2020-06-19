Rochester man sentenced for stolen property

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It’s probation for a Rochester man arrested over a stolen vehicle.

Matthew Nathaniel Short, 31, was arrested on December 8, 2019. He pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property and was sentenced Friday to five years of supervised probation and must either pay a $500 fine or do 50 hours of community work service.

Olmsted County deputies were looking for a wanted man in the 6500 block of West River Road NW when a deputy spotted Short driving and 2006 Grand Prix and followed him on Highway 52 until other squad cars arrived to assist.