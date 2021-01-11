Rochester man sentenced for stolen SUV found in Fillmore County

PRESTON, Minn. – A Rochester man gets probation over a stolen SUV recovered in Fillmore County.

Jeremy Lee Bobo, 43, was sentenced Monday to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.

He was arrested on April 22, 2020, and charged with six crimes. Bobo wound up pleading guilty to one of them, aiding and abetting the receiving of stolen property.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office says Bobo was arrested when he and a woman were seen approaching an SUV that had been stolen in Wisconsin but tracked through cell phone data to rural Lanesboro. Criminal charges against the woman were filed but eventually dismissed.