Rochester man sentenced for stealing from a teen girl

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Stealing from a teenage girl results in probation for an Olmsted County man.

Kareem Isaiah Hollins, 21 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to felony theft for a January 2019 incident. Rochester police say Hollins gave a ride home to a 16-year-old female and then stole around $300 from her. Investigators say Hollins first asked the girl for gas money and when she pulled out some cash, Hollins grabbed it all and pushed her out of the car.

Police say Hollins told the girl she would not “see the light of day” if she reported the theft.

Hollins was sentenced Monday to five years of supervised probation.