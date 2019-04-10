Clear
Rochester man sentenced for stealing a gun

Police say he took it from a co-worker's backpack.

Posted: Apr. 10, 2019 3:27 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Stealing a co-worker’s gun results in prison for a Rochester man.

Dylan Roger Sutter, 20, was arrested after police said he stole the gun from a co-worker at Zadeo’s on July 14, 2018. Police said the co-worker had talked openly about having a firearm in his backpack.

Sutter pleaded not guilty and a jury convicted him in December 2018 of felony theft and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence. He was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison, with credit for 202 days already served.

