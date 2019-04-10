ROCHESTER, Minn. – Stealing a co-worker’s gun results in prison for a Rochester man.
Dylan Roger Sutter, 20, was arrested after police said he stole the gun from a co-worker at Zadeo’s on July 14, 2018. Police said the co-worker had talked openly about having a firearm in his backpack.
Sutter pleaded not guilty and a jury convicted him in December 2018 of felony theft and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence. He was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison, with credit for 202 days already served.
Related Content
- Rochester man sentenced for stealing a gun
- Rochester man sentenced for stealing from bank employee
- Prison sentence after man steals Rochester police car
- Rochester woman sentenced for BB gun shooting
- Rochester man sentenced for stalking
- Man sentenced for Rochester robberies
- Man sentenced after Rochester crashes
- Prison sentence for Rochester man
- Man arrested after Rochester standoff sentenced for gun crime
- Garner man sentenced for stealing from grandparents
Scroll for more content...