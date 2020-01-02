Rochester man sentenced for stalking a Mower County woman

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Rochester man is fined and given probation for stalking a woman in Mower County.
Jeffrey Charles Podolske, 53, pleaded guilty to one count of felony stalking and a charge of 1st degree damage to property was dismissed as part of a plea deal. He was accused of repeatedly sending a woman text messages and threatening to kill her. The woman also told authorities he destroyed a vehicle she was buying by ramming it with his pickup truck.
Podolske was sentenced Thursday to five years of supervised probation and must pay a $1,000 fine.
