Rochester man sentenced for stalking

Jason Finstad Jason Finstad

Police say he pointed a rifle at a woman and her son.

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 3:05 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Pointing a rifle at a woman and her son is landing a Rochester man in jail.

Jason Scott Finstad, 37, was sentenced Monday to 16 days in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, followed by two years of supervised probation. He will also have to either pay a $500 fine or perform 50 hours of community work service.

Finstad was arrested in August 2018 after Rochester police said an argument led to Finstad displaying the rifle. Officer say when they arrested Finstad, he was highly intoxicated and burning items in the yard.

He pleaded guilty to gross misdemeanor stalking.

