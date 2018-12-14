Clear
Rochester man sentenced for stabbing a woman

Going to prison less than two months after the assault.

Posted: Dec. 14, 2018 4:35 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is sentenced to prison a little more than a month after stabbing a woman.

Shango Loren Gordon, 46 of Rochester, was arrested on November 4 and charged with 2nd degree assault, two counts of stalking, and domestic assault. Rochester police say a disagreement led to the stabbing of a 41-year-old woman in the 300 block of 10th Street SE. Officers say she was found covered in blood and a knife was located at the scene.

Gordon pleaded guilty Friday to 2nd degree assault and was immediately sentenced to seven years in prison, with credit for 41 days already served.

Sunny skies, overnight fog, and above average temps on the way for the weekend.
