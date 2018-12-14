Rochester man sentenced for stabbing a woman

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is sentenced to prison a little more than a month after stabbing a woman.

Shango Loren Gordon, 46 of Rochester, was arrested on November 4 and charged with 2nd degree assault, two counts of stalking, and domestic assault. Rochester police say a disagreement led to the stabbing of a 41-year-old woman in the 300 block of 10th Street SE. Officers say she was found covered in blood and a knife was located at the scene.

Gordon pleaded guilty Friday to 2nd degree assault and was immediately sentenced to seven years in prison, with credit for 41 days already served.