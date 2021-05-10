Rochester man sentenced for shipping marijuana to Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Minnesota man charged with shipping hundreds of grams of marijuana to North Iowa has been sentenced.

Peter Anhnhat Ta, 24 of Rochester, MN, was given five years of supervised probation Monday in Cerro Gordo County District Court. He’s also been ordered to pay a $750 civil penalty and complete all recommended substance abuse treatment.

Ta pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. Law enforcement says he had two plastic baggies of marijuana mailed to a Mason City location on December 20, 2019. Investigators said the baggies contained a total of 895.2 grams of marijuana.