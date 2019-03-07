Clear
Rochester man sentenced for sexually assaulting a teen

Pang See Pang See

Police say crime happened after a graduation party.

Posted: Mar. 7, 2019 1:16 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Sexually assaulting a teenager at a graduation party results in jail time and probation.

Pang See, 34 of Rochester, was arrested in June 2018 and charged with 1st, 2nd, and 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct. Police say he sexually assaulted an 18-year-old female at a Rochester hotel.

He pleaded guilty in February 2019 to 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct and has been sentenced to 178 days in jail, which may be served as a staggered sentence over the course of three years. See must also be on supervised probation for 15 years and either pay a $1,000 fine or do 100 hours of community work service.

