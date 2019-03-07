ROCHESTER, Minn. – Sexually assaulting a teenager at a graduation party results in jail time and probation.
Pang See, 34 of Rochester, was arrested in June 2018 and charged with 1st, 2nd, and 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct. Police say he sexually assaulted an 18-year-old female at a Rochester hotel.
He pleaded guilty in February 2019 to 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct and has been sentenced to 178 days in jail, which may be served as a staggered sentence over the course of three years. See must also be on supervised probation for 15 years and either pay a $1,000 fine or do 100 hours of community work service.
Related Content
- Rochester man sentenced for sexually assaulting a teen
- Man charged with sexual assault in Rochester
- Rochester man sentenced for burglary and assault
- Rochester man sentenced for second bar assault
- Second sentence for 2017 assault in Rochester
- Man sentenced for domestic assault
- Rochester man loses assault appeal
- Man accused of sexually assaulting Olympic gymnasts sentenced
- Mason City man sentenced for sexual assaults against dependent adults
- Rochester man sentenced for stalking
Scroll for more content...