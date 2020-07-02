Rochester man sentenced for sexual assault of intoxicated woman

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Sexually assaulting an intoxicated woman means prison for an Olmsted County man.

Monte Lee Mancini, 55 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct for on incident in January where authorities say he confessed to having sexual contact with a woman he knew was too intoxicated to stop him.

Mancini has been sentenced to five years and two months behind bars, with credit for 164 days already served. After his prison term concludes, he will serve 10 years of conditional release.