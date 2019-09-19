Rochester man sentenced for sending his son to the hospital

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is sentenced for beating his teenage son.
Wade Andrew Gordon, 36 of Rochester, was arrested in July after police say he sent his 14-year-old son to the hospital. Investigators say that after Gordon returned home intoxicated, he punched and kneed his son before pushing into a window.
The 14-year-old had to be taken to St. Marys Hospital by ambulance.
Gordon pleaded guilty Thursday to domestic assault. A charge of malicious punishment of a child was dismissed. He’s been given three years of supervised probation.
