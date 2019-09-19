Clear
Rochester man sentenced for sending his son to the hospital

Police say boy was beaten and shoved into a window.

Posted: Sep 19, 2019 4:21 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is sentenced for beating his teenage son.

Wade Andrew Gordon, 36 of Rochester, was arrested in July after police say he sent his 14-year-old son to the hospital. Investigators say that after Gordon returned home intoxicated, he punched and kneed his son before pushing into a window.

The 14-year-old had to be taken to St. Marys Hospital by ambulance.

Gordon pleaded guilty Thursday to domestic assault. A charge of malicious punishment of a child was dismissed. He’s been given three years of supervised probation.

