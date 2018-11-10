Rochester man sentenced for selling meth

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The first of three people arrested after an August traffic stop led to the discovery of methamphetamine is sentenced.

Andrew Johnson, 43 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to 1st degree sale of drugs and was ordered Thursday to spend 95 days in jail, followed by 40 years of supervised probation.



Johnson was arrested on August 16 along with Melissa Jill King, 34 of Plainview, and Joshua Kyle Crews, 26 of Stewartville. Rochester police pulled their vehicle over on Highway 52, south of 19th Street, and a search of the vehicle uncovered the meth.

King and Crews both pleaded guilty to 3rd degree drug possession. King is due to be sentenced on December 26 and Crews’ sentencing is scheduled for December 17.