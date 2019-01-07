Rochester man sentenced for selling drugs

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Dealing drugs is sending an Olmsted County man to prison for almost eight years.

Dennis Cortez Siggers, 29 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to 2nd degree sale of drugs and was sentenced Monday to seven years and 11 months behind bars. He was arrested in April 2018 after police said a search of his home found 40 grams of pot and 3.5 ounces of cocaine. He reached a plea deal where four other drug counts were dismissed.

Siggers will be given credit for 21 days already served.