Rochester man sentenced for running over a moped rider

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Deliberately running someone over results in probation for a Rochester man.

Daniel Kevin Lara, 29, has been sentenced to three years of supervised probation, including 90 days of electronic monitoring, and must pay a $500 fine after pleading guilty to criminal vehicular operation-substantial bodily harm.

Rochester police say Lara was driving on 12th Avenue SE on July 26, 2020, when he intentionally swerved toward a male victim on a moped. The moped was stopped and investigators say video of the incident shows the rider flipping up onto the hood of Lara’s car and then onto the roof as Lara drove over the moped, across the sidewalk, and through the lawns of two homes.

The victim was then thrown off the car’s roof and onto the ground, suffering a concussion.

Police say it all happened after an argument where the male victim got on the moped and drove away.