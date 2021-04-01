Rochester man sentenced for part in George Floyd riots

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A Rochester man is sentenced for taking part in the riots after the death of George Floyd.

Junior Gray Smith, 25, was charged with second-degree riot and violating an emergency powers order. Law enforcement says Smith was in a vehicle speeding down Lake Street in Minneapolis during curfew hours on May 31, 2020. Police say they ordered Smith to stop with guns drawn and found a loaded pistol in his waistband and a backpack containing a hammer and spray paint.

Smith pleaded guilty Thursday in Hennepin County District Court to violating an emergency powers order. The rioting charge was dismissed. He’s been sentenced to two days of community service and one year of unsupervised probation.