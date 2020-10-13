Rochester man sentenced for parking lot gun threat

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Over two years after he threatened to shoot someone, a Rochester man is finally sentenced.

Joseph Vincent Hollins, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of threats of violence for an incident on September 3, 2018. Police say Hollins got into an argument in the parking lot of the North Star Bar, hit someone in the head with a gun, and threatened to shoot someone.



Hollins was originally charged with 2nd degree assault but took a plea deal for a lesser crime.

He’s been ordered to spend five years on supervised probation and perform 50 hours of community work service or pay a $500 fine.