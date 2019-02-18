Rochester man sentenced for over 200 grams of drugs

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Cocaine and methamphetamine are sending an Olmsted County man to prison.
Marshall Michael Galbreath, 40 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to 1st and 3rd degree possession of drugs. Rochester police say he was arrested on February 28, 2017, with 91 grams of cocaine and 20 grams of meth. Police say a search of a car belonging to Galbreath on November 15, 2018, then found 122 grams of meth.
Court records say Galbreath has multiple past convictions for drug crimes.
He’s been sentenced to nine years and two months in prison, with credit for 305 days already served.
