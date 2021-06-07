Rochester man sentenced for meth possession

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The smell of marijuana led to the discovery of methamphetamine and the sentencing of a Rochester man.

Brian Lee Julius Murdock, 28, was arrested after a traffic stop on August 2, 2019, in the 800 block of 8th Avenue SE in Rochester. Law enforcement says Murdock had a revoked license and the odor of marijuana could be detected coming from the car.

Investigators say a search of the vehicle found 15.56 grams of meth.

Murdock pleaded guilty to third-degree drug possession. He’s been given a stay of adjudication, time served, and five years of supervised probation. He must also either do 50 hours of community work service or pay a $500 fine. A stay of adjudication means if Murdock successfully completes his probation, this conviction will be removed from his record.