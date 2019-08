Rochester man sentenced for marijuana possession

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Olmsted County man is sentenced for marijuana possession.

Dylan Roy Olson, 26 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to 5th degree drug possession after a December 2018 search where police said 343 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, and 1 gram of liquid THC were found.

Olson was given two years of supervised probation Monday and must either pay a $500 fine or perform 40 hours of community work service.