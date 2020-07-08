Rochester man sentenced for manslaughter for death of premature baby

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Olmsted County man is going to prison for assaulting a pregnant woman and causing the death of her unborn child.

Chaz Elijah Moore, 23 of Rochester, was arrested on September 21, 2017, after Rochester police said he let himself into a woman’s home and attacked her while she was 26 weeks pregnant. Court documents state Moore had previously lived at the home but had been kicked out a month before and the victim told officers she was not expecting Moore and did not give him permission to come in.

The victim said Moore was yelling, grabbed her by the arms, and pushed her so hard she landed flat on her back. Police said there were bruises on the woman’s arms where Moore grabbed her. Court documents state after Moore left, the woman found she was bleeding and went to the hospital. Her baby was delivered prematurely by Cesarean section but needed immediate medical care.

The baby died on September 24, 2017, and the medical examiner ruled the child’s premature birth was caused by Moore’s assault and died from medical complications due to the premature birth. The death was ruled a homicide.

Moore pleaded not guilty to multiple charges but was convicted after a seven day trial in March. After a delay caused by the pandemic, Moore was sentenced Wednesday to a total of seven years and 10 months in prison for 1st degree manslaughter and 1st degree assault, with credit for 674 days already served.