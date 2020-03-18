Rochester man sentenced for machete rampage

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of terrorizing a family with a machete is given probation.

Harun Ali Abdulle, 30 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to 1st degree damage to property and trespass for the incident on October 11, 2019, where police say Abdulle used a machete to slash sofas and break a television. Police say there where children present during Adbulle’s rampage and that he later threated to “cut up” the family with a knife.

Two counts of 1st degree burglary, harassment, felony stalking, and 3rd degree damage to property were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

Adbulle was sentenced Wednesday to five years of supervised probation. He must also do 100 hours of community work service and pay $5,089.55 in restitution.