Rochester man sentenced for knife threat, still facing burglary charges

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A senior citizen is sentenced for a knife threat while still facing burglary charges.

Cordell Ronay Young, 67 of Rochester, has been given three years for an incident at The Salvation Army in Rochester on June 21, 2019. Young pleaded guilty to threats of violence after police say he punched and kicked someone and then pulled out a knife to threaten his victim.

Young was arrested again on July 29, 2020, after Rochester police say he tried to enter multiple homes in the700 block of 3rd Street SE. Young has been charged with 1st and 2nd degree burglary in that case and has not yet entered a plea.