Rochester man sentenced for knife threat and resisting arrest

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Over two years after he threatened a woman with a knife, a homeless man is sentenced to time served.

Edward Leroy Milner, 42, was charged with two felonies and five misdemeanors after Rochester police said he approached a woman on March 12, 2019. The woman told police Milner had a knife in his hand and she thought she was going to be stabbed or killed.

Milner was found near the bicycle path in the area of 6th Street SE and 10th Avenue SE. Officers said he resisted arrest, kicking one officer in the chest three times, and a kitchen knife with an 8-inch blade was located where Milner was caught.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges but court proceedings were first delayed by a competency evaluation and then by the coronavirus pandemic. Milner has now been found guilty of fourth-degree assault, two counts of fifth-degree assault, and obstructing the legal process.

Milner was sentenced to a total of 612 days in jail but has been given credit for 612 days already served.