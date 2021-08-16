Rochester man sentenced for head-butting a police officer

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man who head-butted a Rochester police officer is sentenced to probation.

Damon Scott Russell, 44, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault and harassment-third or subsequent violation in 10 years for an incident on April 24.

The Rochester Police Department says Russell tried to hit a car his girlfriend was in with a baseball bat after an argument. When officers arrived, they say a taser had no effect on Russell and he head-butted a 53-year-old officer before being subdued.

As part of a plea deal, charges of second-degree assault, domestic assault, obstructing the legal process, and three additional counts of harassment were dismissed. Russell was ordered Monday to spend five years on supervised probation and either pay a $500 fine or do 50 hours of community work service.