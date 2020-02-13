Clear
Rochester man sentenced for gun threat to mother and son

Incident happened in apartment parking lot in August 2019.

Posted: Feb 13, 2020 1:05 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of threatening a mother and her son with a handgun gets probation.

Derrick Rayshon Mays, 28 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to one count of 5th degree assault for the incident on August 6, 2019. Charges of Harassment, threats of violence, and two counts of illegal gun possession were dismissed.

Police say Mays had a confrontation in the parking lot at Gage East Apartments, where he pulled up in a car and started swearing at a 41-year-old woman. Officers say when her 24-year-old son approached Mays’ car, that’s when Mays pulled out the handgun.

He’s been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and 100 hours of community work service.

